SNGPL draw with Army in PPFL

KARACHI: Former champions Army were held to a 2-2 draw by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) while the match between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Nushki’s Baloch FC also ended in a goalless draw in connection with the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) on Friday.

At the Punjab Stadium Lahore, Army’s all efforts to secure full points were foiled by little-known SNGPL who made it to the top-tier slots after getting through the qualifiers which were unexpectedly inducted before season by the authorities.

In the action-packed show Touseef put SNGPL ahead in the sixth minute. However, Ansar Abbas, who has a lot of experience, brought his side back into the game with a sublime strike in the 21st minute to make it 1-1. At half time match was 1-1 draw.

In the second half some tight game was witnessed. Army, who also mostly have youngsters in their side, took the lead when Ansar netted his second in the 62nd minute to unsettle the oppositions. However six minutes later Sada Bahar landed a superb goal to level the scoring. In the dying moments some attacking game was witnessed from either sides. However due to bad finishing the game ended without yielding any result. The solitary point took Army to 16 points at the second spot after playing eight matches. SNGPL moved to nine points from eight outings.

Meanwhile minnows Baloch FC held star-studded NBP with both sides sharing one point each. NBP had a poor run in the event so far as they only have managed seven points from seven outings which include one win. But their coach Nasir Ismail said his team would bounce back. “Once the boys will catch some rhythm we will overcome damage,” Nasir told The News.

However he was quick to add that they direly lacked good finishers. “We don’t have experienced strikers and that is the only reason we are unable to produce good results. Our team plays very well against every side but in the box it is never going to click and it’s a worrying point for me as a coach,” the coach said.

“We have youngsters like Muneer, Sher Ali, Sanaullah and Maqbool but they lack maturity. Our seasoned player Farooq Shah is not completely fit due to age-factor. Our other key striker Adam Hameed is out of touch,” Nasir said. Baloch FC are trailing at rock bottom with just three points after nine matches.