Sat October 27, 2018
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Cricket Committee formed to improve game’s standard

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has constituted a Cricket Committee under former Test cricketer and former national coach Mohsin Hassan Khan to raise the standard of the game in the country.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani while addressing media stated that the former cricketers in the committee need no introduction for having colourful careers. The committee members include former chief selector Mohsin Khan as chairman of the committee with former Pakistan captains Wasim Akram, Misbahul Haq and former women’s captain and women’s selector Urooj Mumtaz as its members.

Ex-Officio Members include Director International Cricket Zakir Khan, Director Domestic Cricket Haroon Rasheed and Director Academies Mudassar Nazar. He stated that the cricket committee has been established by the PCB Governing Board, to assist and advise the chairman in several ways

Later PCB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed spelled out some of the assignment rested with the committee.The term of reference for the committee include formulating playing conditions for domestic matches, overseeing appointment of selection committees, overseeing the appointment of national team coaches. Review of the plans for promotion and conduct of game of cricket at all levels.

The four-member committee will meet the chief selector and coach (men, women and junior teams) three times a year, and review plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.

The committee will also receive an annual assessment of performance from the management on umpires and referees. It will be responsible for preparation and quality of pitches, the condition of playing facilities (dressing rooms, practice facilities including net wickets), and giving views on any other matter referred by the chairman.

Meanwhile former Test cricketer Mohsin Khan while talking to media said he would address cricketing issues in a best possible way while chairing the PCB’s newly formed cricket committee.

“We need to work together which will help us bring positive changes in our cricket circuit,” he said. Mohsin also assured that no favouritism will be entertained during their stay with this committee and that is what the PCB chairman wants from them.

“We will try not to keep any space for favouritism as it will harm the status of this committee,” he said. Pakistan’s veteran pacer, Wasim Akram will play an important role while working with this committee.

Akram said that it is an opportunity for him to serve Pakistan once again. “I am glad to join this cricket committee and really looking forward to work for the betterment of cricketing affairs in the country,” he said.

Akram who is also working with one of the franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Multan Sultans said that his next sixth-month schedule is quite busy but he will manage his time to work with the cricketing committee. “I have shared my six months schedule with the PCB hence we will coordinate accordingly,” he said.

Former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq appreciated the PCB for assigning a separate cricket committee which will help them solve issues in an appropriate way.

“All praises to the PCB as this committee will help them address issues in a proper way,” said Misbah who thinks that a lot of things need to be tended especially at domestic level. Misbah asked the PCB to keep checking the committee to get the things into the right shape.

