District govt to demolish illegal buildings

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district government has decided to demolish all buildings constructed in violation of building codes.

District Nazim Asim Khan said that building inspectors would face action for showing negligence and shying away from demolishing illegal construction.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by District Nazim Asim Khan.

The participants of the meeting reviewed applications for construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings in Peshawar in Town-II and approved 11 applications and rejected 19 others.

Asim Khan directed the building inspectors to monitor buildings on a daily basis in their respective areas and register cases against the violators.

He warned of action against building inspectors in case of violation of the codes in their respective areas.