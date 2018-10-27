Call to upgrade PR posts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Diploma Engineers Federation (PDEF) has demanded Pakistan Railways (PR) administration upgrade the posts of diploma holder engineers serving in mechanical and electrical wings of the railways from BPS-11 to BPS-14.
Talking to The News, PDEF President Mahmood Ali Nangiana said since 1976 the sub-engineers in Pakistan Railways had been awarded BPS-11 as their initial appointment despite the fact different provincial governments and even federal government had upgraded posts to similar qualifications from BPS-11 to BPS-14 over the years. He said the diploma engineers of Pakistan Railways were playing a vital role in train operations so they deserved the upgrade of the post.
