LUMS ranked 95th among varsities in Asia

LAHORE: Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) jumped eight places to make it to the top 100 educational institutions in Asia, according to the QS World University Rankings Asia 2019. LUMS is now ranked at 95 in Asia and at the 41st place regionally. Since 2014, LUMS has moved up 4 times. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) University Rankings are one of most prestigious and recognised international university rankings in the world.