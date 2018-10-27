Zigzag kilns to remain functional: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said no zigzag brick kiln will be closed by the Punjab government due to expected smog along with 60 per cent those traditional brick kilns which fall in green and yellow zones.

While presiding over a meeting regarding issue of closing of brick kilns due to expected smog in Punjab he said with the start of Prime Minister’s “Apna Ghar" project, job opportunities for brick kilns workers would be enhanced. Brick kiln owners should convert their brick kilns to zigzag technology for non-stop and comparatively more profitable functioning of their business, he said. The minister said all the brick kiln owners should get their kilns and workers registered with Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) in order to facilitate the workers. He warned that strict action would be taken against the brick kiln owners for non registration with PESSI. He directed DG PESSI to ensure registration of brick kilns and workers.

agriculture: Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences organised a seminar on “Climate Smart Agriculture: Building Resilience to climate change”. Agriculture Department Additional Secretary Planning Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan was the chief guest while Department of Agronomy Assistant Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmad of Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi was the keynote speaker. Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Director IAGS, faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.

water scarcity: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial has said the department is encouraging drip irrigation under on-going Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP) to overcome scarcity of water. He said that Pakistan is ranked at 7th in the world facing water scarcity problem. He said that during inception of Pakistan, every citizen had availability of water for himself up to 5 to 6 thousand cubic meter, which has now diminished up to 1,000 cubic meter and until 2025 it will be available up to 800 cubic meter for every citizen. Pakistan utilises 93 percent water for agriculture purpose and rest of 7 percent for other usage.

The minister said the department is encouraging drip irrigation under on-going Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP) to overcome scarcity of water. Under this project, Agriculture Department is installing drip & sprinkler irrigation on subsidy basis in the fields of farmers. Drip irrigation system is suitable for crop cultivation when irrigation water or rainwater is not enough for conventional farming.