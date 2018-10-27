Sat October 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Old uniform to be restored, says IG

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Friday said the present police uniform of police would be continued till the stock ended, and then the old uniform would be worn by the force.

He said a committee would be constituted immediately to review the operational, investigation and administrative affairs. It will also prepare recommendations to restore “Thikri Pehra” system in the province, the IG said in a statement issued here.

He said nepotism and favoritism in police would be discouraged across the board. He said the community policing would be revived in Punjab Police. No high handedness by the force will be tolerated, he warned.

arrested: The Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have foiled a terrorism plan in Rawalpindi with the arrest of a terrorist of disbanded Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and seizure of explosives from them on Friday early morning.

A CTD team in Rawalpindi received secret information that a terrorist was present on Chakri Road, Rawalpindi. The team raided and arrested the terrorist indentified as Imran Shah. The suspect was found to be affiliated with the proscribed organisation TTP. Explosives, safety fuse wire and detonators were seized from him.

According to the CTD, he was carrying these items to commit an act of terrorism in Rawalpindi against offices and officials of a sensitive agency. A case in Rawalpindi CTD police station has been registered.

Assumes charge: Nabeela Ghazanfar has assumed the charge of director public relations police at Central Police Office on Friday. The notification has been issued in this regard.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) registered 139 cases against the road users for violating traffic rules.

Besides registration of cases against the traffic rules violators, the police force also impounded 66 motorbikes for use of fake registration or unauthorised green number plates. PHP also arrested five drunks for disturbing law and order, and seven gamblers and seized cash Rs 27,330.

swindlers: Police Response Unit (PRU) and Dolphin Squad jointly arrested three swindlers at a bank in the Iqbal Town police area on Friday. The arrested accused swindlers were identified as Hussain, Abbas and Imran.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 939 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Eight people died and 1,052 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 606 victim were badly injured and removed to hospitals.

Land reclaimed: Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has retrieved 4,000 kanal land situated on Multan Road, Pattoki. According to a press release, illegal structures on the ETPB’s land were demolished in the operation carried out by the board with the help of police and local administration.

