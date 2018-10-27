Senior lawyer dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Javed Altaf, passed away on Friday. His Qul will be held 1454-A, Tufail Road, between Sadar roundabout and Shalimar flyover, Lahore Cantt, from 3:45-5pm today. Immensely popular among his fraternity, Javed Altaf was not only respected as a lawyer, but was also known to be a fine human being. Born in 1939 in Hoshiarpur, he started his career as a civil servant, of the batch of 1964, Central Superior Services of Pakistan. During his tenure of service as a CSP officer, he was also posted in East Pakistan, in the Munshi Ganj sub-division of Dhaka. He graduated from New College, Oxford, on a Commonwealth scholarship from 1961-1964.
