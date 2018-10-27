Senior lawyer dies

Senior advocate of the Supreme Court, Javed Altaf, passed away on Friday. His Qul will be held 1454-A, Tufail Road, between Sadar roundabout and Shalimar flyover, Lahore Cantt, from 3:45-5pm today. Immensely popular among his fraternity, Javed Altaf was not only respected as a lawyer, but was also known to be a fine human being. Born in 1939 in Hoshiarpur, he started his career as a civil servant, of the batch of 1964, Central Superior Services of Pakistan. During his tenure of service as a CSP officer, he was also posted in East Pakistan, in the Munshi Ganj sub-division of Dhaka. He graduated from New College, Oxford, on a Commonwealth scholarship from 1961-1964.