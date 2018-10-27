‘Previous govt destroyed education dept’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas has said that the previous government had only looted the departments and obliged their favourite persons.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said the previous government had destroyed the education department due to which millions of children are out of school and they cannot pursue their career. The partners of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) were given Rs550 per student. On the other hand, the favourite NGOs were obliged by awarding Rs715 per student. Due to this bossy attitude, the department faced the loss of millions monthly.

The previous government appointed many people in PEF and raised their salaries out of legal procedures. The PEF managing director was appointed on Rs732,000 monthly, DMD was appointed on Rs585,000 monthly, PEF director was appointed on Rs314,000 and additional director was appointed on Rs250,000 basic salaries per month.

Other than this basic pay they were given separate cars and mobile allowance. Fake enrolment of students is another issue. Former education minister obliged his favourite person by giving him 19 scale instead of 17 scale. We will inquire into all the incidents which occurred to destroy the record, he added.

A total of 70 cars, 400 computers, 2,000 printers and 2,000 photocopy machines were used in Quaid-e-Azam Academy for education development. Dozens of luxury cars were in personal use of the former minister. We will recover all these commodities and will use them to enhance the output of our department, Murad Raas said. He said Punjab Examination Commission was also used for corruption. The former minister had obliged his favourite NGO from Muzaffargarh and gave her all the contracts and schools.