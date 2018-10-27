Partly cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here Friday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.
LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here Friday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.
Comments