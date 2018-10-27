Power theft detected at four industrial units, 115 houses

LAHORE: The district administration on Friday kicked off a drive against electricity and gas theft in the metropolitan city.

A special team comprising the officials of Lahore DC office, Lesco and Sui gas department jointly raided three places following secret information and traced theft of electricity from Lesco main lines. In the first raid, four industrial units and 100 houses were found involved in stealing electricity. The owner of the industrial units, Waqar, was stealing power by hiding the electricity wires under the earth. He was also supplying electricity to 100 houses by installing sub-meters. When team raided, he managed to escape from the spot. All the four industrial units were sealed.

In the second operation, the team raided Yaka Stop and traced electricity theft by 15 houses. In the third operation, the team raided on Rehmat Plaza at Maraka and traced theft of electricity from a main line. It was sealed while two persons named Asif and Shaukat were arrested.