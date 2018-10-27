Sat October 27, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

‘No harm in approaching IMF’

LAHORE: Saudi Arabia’s financial support package to Pakistan is a first drop of rain while other support from China and UAE is also expected and if situation does not improve then there is no harm to approach the International Monitoring Fund (IMF).

These views were expressed by the experts in the Jang Economic Session on ‘Financial Crisis – Saudi Package – Will Pakistan need to approach IMF’. The panellists were Musarrat Cheema, Shazia Salman, Nabila Intesar, Abdul Basit Khan, and Salahuddin Ayubi while the session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Musarrat Cheema stressed the need to become patriotic to cope with financial crisis while Saudi package was a good immediate relief which would give positive signals for economic indicators.

She said good news was expected from China, UAE, Malaysia and other countries. She called for eradication of corruption before seeking foreign investment. She said the PTI government will acknowledge good suggestion from public and opposition while the next budget would be in accordance with its manifesto.

Shazia Salman said economic situation was exposed to everyone while the government was facing negative criticism within two months after coming into power. She said the government faced unexpected financial crisis and Saudi package will provide relief and positive impact was visible on stock market too.

She said Pakistan needs to approach the IMF despite this package while the opposition should avoid negative propaganda for sake of country’s image. Nabila Intesar said that economic crisis did not emerge in few days rather it was the result of ineffective economic policies of previous governments.

She called for giving time to government to overcome the crisis instead of criticism. She said Saudi package will boost foreign exchange reserves but there would be no harm to approach the International Monitoring Fund while refinery project will give long-term impact on the economy.

Abdul Basit Khan called for giving time to the PTI government to handle economic crisis and opposition parties should support the government to come out of it. He said the prime minister policies and decisions were positive and effective implementations should be ensured.

He said Saudi package will be a big support to Pakistan’s economy and approaching IMF after this will ease the loan conditions. He called for improving the governance system at every level, besides revenue generation by bringing everyone in tax net without any discrimination.

Salahuddin Ayubi said that economic crisis was not individual party’s issue rather it was the issue of whole nation. He said immediate remedy of the economic crisis was loan while interest-free loan from Saudi Arabia will give some relief but steps were required to bring economy out of crisis. He suggested reducing the trade deficit, increasing exports, remittance and reducing the budget expenditures.

