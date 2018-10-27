Sat October 27, 2018
Newspost

October 27, 2018

Solar parks

Efforts were afoot during the previous government’s tenure to set up solar park, comprising ten sub-parks, in Bahawalpur to ensure the provision of cheap electricity. So far, only one sub-park of 100 MW, comprising 400,000 solar panels, has been commissioned. At this stage, the public needs to know what is being done to install the remaining sub-parks and whether local manpower is being utilised for this purpose. A considerable number of solar panels will need to be installed in the remaining sub-parks. Will these solar panels be imported from abroad or will they be locally manufactured locally in cooperation with China? This is a significant question as the raw materials that are required to manufacture solar cells – quartz and silica (sand) – are readily available in the northern areas of Pakistan.

There is also a pressing need to inquire if the incumbent government is willing to adopt similar initiatives in other parts of the country as the energy crisis has plagued other provinces in equal measure. The relevant authorities should offer concrete answers to these questions as the prevailing energy crisis is a matter that directly concerns them.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan

Karachi

