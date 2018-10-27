Keep it simple

Textbooks that are written simply are always more effective than those that are filled with jargon. As an LLB student, I have been studying textbooks written by Pakistani authors and have found them to be below the acceptable standard. More often than not, these books struggle to explain simple concepts because they lapse into vague, confusing details. The choice of language also poses a problem for students.

Unlike local authors, most foreign writers who write legal textbooks tend to write in simple language that doesn’t confuse readers. Pakistani authors of legal textbooks should follow a similar approach to ensure that students are able to grasp concepts easily without struggling to understand the writer’s message.

Abdul Ghaffar Yaqoob

Dadu