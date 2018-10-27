Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Newspost

October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Career guidance

When I began my pre-engineering programme at the Atta Shad Degree College, Turbat, there were a large number of students in my class. Our classrooms were filled to the brim and it was often difficult to find a seat in the front row. With time, most students opted out of the course and changed their majors as the course placed a strong emphasis on mathematics. Many of them opted for medicine. A few months later, they switched from medicine to arts because they couldn’t keep up with the excessive workload required for subjects like biology.

This is a problem that is quite common among students and reflects that they have not benefitted from proper career counselling. Career counselling helps us understand how our skills and interests can be ably utilised in the job market. It plays an effective role in determining the trajectory of our professional lives. Without guidance from counselors, students might make wrong choices that could damage their careers. Our educational institutions need to devise effective counselling programmes that can guide students in this regard. Counselors must be able to offer sound advice to students by accounting for the conditions of the modern market and a pupil’s strengths and abilities.

Beebagr Mumtaz

Turbat

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress