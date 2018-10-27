Career guidance

When I began my pre-engineering programme at the Atta Shad Degree College, Turbat, there were a large number of students in my class. Our classrooms were filled to the brim and it was often difficult to find a seat in the front row. With time, most students opted out of the course and changed their majors as the course placed a strong emphasis on mathematics. Many of them opted for medicine. A few months later, they switched from medicine to arts because they couldn’t keep up with the excessive workload required for subjects like biology.

This is a problem that is quite common among students and reflects that they have not benefitted from proper career counselling. Career counselling helps us understand how our skills and interests can be ably utilised in the job market. It plays an effective role in determining the trajectory of our professional lives. Without guidance from counselors, students might make wrong choices that could damage their careers. Our educational institutions need to devise effective counselling programmes that can guide students in this regard. Counselors must be able to offer sound advice to students by accounting for the conditions of the modern market and a pupil’s strengths and abilities.

Beebagr Mumtaz

Turbat