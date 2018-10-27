Real reforms

This refers to the article ‘Civil service reforms that work’ (October 26) by Miftah Ismail. The writer has raised some thought-provoking suggestions. In the past, the main focus of civil reforms was to improve the performance of civil servants at the supervisory levels and officers who fall into the BPS-17 or above categories. But people mostly tend to suffer at the hands of junior officials who deal directly with the people. For instance, a person might encounter indifference from officers at the thana or tehsil levels. In addition, there is a vast difference in the salaries and perks offered to lower-tier officers and staffers at levels. In most cases, officers are selected through public service commissions and there is no guarantee that subordinates will be hired on the basis of merit. Reforms are needed in selecting and training senior officers. Meaningful reforms can only be set into motion by improving the performance of officials who deal directly with the public. Therefore, the writer’s suggestions on reforming the entire structure of the civil service are especially significant.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad