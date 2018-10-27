Show-cause notices issued to four SHOs

FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Khizer Hayat Minhas issued show-cause notices to four SHOs over non-compliance of the court orders. The court summoned SHOs of Razaabad, Gulberg, Ghulam Muhammadabad and Factory Area police stations repeatedly in different cases but they failed to comply with the court orders. The court directed the SHO Gulberg to appear on November 6 while other SHOs were directed to ensure their presence before the court on November 7.