Govt in search for new markets for exports: TDAP

SIALKOT: Secretary Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Rafeh Bashir Shah has said that the government is searching for new world markets for the country’s exports. He was addressing the members of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and other businessmen here on Thursday night. He said the TDAP was too helping the industrialists and exporters to participate in the international trade exhibitions and searching for new customers for their top quality products. He opined that such efforts could be proved fruitful to boost the national exports and help stabilises the economy.