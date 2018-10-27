Drug dealer convicted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Khizer Hayat Minhas awarded one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs10,000 to an accused involved in a narcotics case of Dijkot police station. According to the prosecution, police had arrested Jaffar Ali of Dijkot and recovered more than one-kilogramme hashish from his possession five months ago.
