MCCI says Saudi aid to boost economy

MULTAN: The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Friday termed Saudi financial support of $6 billion a good news for Pakistan’s economy as all financial markets have reacted positively.

Talking to journalists, MCCI president M Sarfraz said that the support extended by Saudi Arabia would help create conducive environment for both local and foreign investments. “China and UAE have shown willingness to cooperate in economic terms and the prime minister’s visit to China next month will bring more good news. It will have a far-reaching impact because improvement in economic indicators has already started appearing due to many actions taken by the government. With one announcement, the markets changed their sentiment and responded positively,” he added.

The MCCI president said that fundamentals of the economy were strong today. In order to address current account issues, there is no way but to build up our reserves, he suggested. MCCI senior vice president Khawaja Badar Munir said the Saudi financial aid will help steer the country out of imminent financial crunch.