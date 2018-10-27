Pervaiz accuses Shahbaz of taking kickbacks

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday alleged the era of Shahbaz Sharif as a chief minister is a glaring example of corruption in which he received commission in different projects.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif caused a huge loss to the province by his wrong decisions. He said this while addressing a reception hosted by him in honour of journalists at the PA cafeteria.

Provincial Ministers Fayazul Hassan Chuhan and Hafiz Ammar Yasir, and PA Secretary Muhammed Khan Bhatti were also present. The PA Speaker lauded the services of the journalist community for the country and assured all possible assistance to them by the government.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful tour of Suadia Arabia and said that in future, more success would be achieved by the government after visits to the UAE and China.