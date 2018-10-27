Sat October 27, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Zigzag kilns to remain functional: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan has said no zigzag brick kiln will be closed by the Punjab government due to expected smog along with 60 per cent those traditional brick kilns which fall in green and yellow zones.

While presiding over a meeting regarding issue of closing of brick kilns due to expected smog in Punjab he said with the start of Prime Minister’s “Apna Ghar" project, job opportunities for brick kilns workers would be enhanced.

Brick kiln owners should convert their brick kilns tozigzag technology for non-stop and comparatively more profitable functioning of their business, he said. The minister said all the brick kiln owners should get their kilns and workers registered with Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) in order to facilitate the workers. He warned that strict action would be taken against the brick kiln owners for non registration with PESSI. He directed DG PESSI to ensure registration of brick kilns and workers.

Dr Zafar, Secretary Environment, informed the meeting due to expected smog, from November 04, no brick kilns would be closed in green zone comprising areas of Southern Punjab whereas some areas of yellow zone would be kept under strict observation and only be closed if affected from smog.

He said areas of red zone comprising Lahore, Gujranwala and some parts of Sahiwal would be completely closed. The minister said brick kilns owners would be facilitated with soft loans by Bank of Punjab for transfer of brick kilns to zigzag technology.

Punjab Labour Welfare DG Farooq Hameed Sheikh informed the meeting that 10,000 brick kilns were functional in the province and the department had registered more than 65,00 brick kilns and 290,000 brick kilns workers with the department.

