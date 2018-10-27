Nation has to face consequences of wrong policies of past govt: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that nation has to face the consequences of wrong policies of the past government as cruel joke was made with the economy by wasting billions of rupees on exhibitory projects.

In fact, the past government is responsible for adverse economic conditions, the CM added. He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office here Friday. The people apprised the chief minister of their problems relating to various departments and Usman Buzdar issued directions for the solution.

Talking on the occasion, he said that PTI is facing the challenge of improving the sagging economy since when it came into power. Solid steps taken by the PTI government will help to revive economy, he added. The people should understand that difficulties are temporal and the team led by Imran Khan will bring the country out of economic crisis. He maintained that government is focusing on the development of backward areas which were neglected in the past. He assured of providing equal opportunities to remote areas to bring them on a par with the developed cities.

The chief minister said that reforms are being introduced in local governments system. The people’s problems will be solved at local level and they will not have to go to Lahore for the solution of their problems.

He said that New Pakistan housing programme has been launched for the provision of houses to low income families. This programme is a game-changer initiative which will help to promote various industries along with creation of new job opportunities, the chief minister concluded.