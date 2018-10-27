Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nation has to face consequences of wrong policies of past govt: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that nation has to face the consequences of wrong policies of the past government as cruel joke was made with the economy by wasting billions of rupees on exhibitory projects.

In fact, the past government is responsible for adverse economic conditions, the CM added. He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office here Friday. The people apprised the chief minister of their problems relating to various departments and Usman Buzdar issued directions for the solution.

Talking on the occasion, he said that PTI is facing the challenge of improving the sagging economy since when it came into power. Solid steps taken by the PTI government will help to revive economy, he added. The people should understand that difficulties are temporal and the team led by Imran Khan will bring the country out of economic crisis. He maintained that government is focusing on the development of backward areas which were neglected in the past. He assured of providing equal opportunities to remote areas to bring them on a par with the developed cities.

The chief minister said that reforms are being introduced in local governments system. The people’s problems will be solved at local level and they will not have to go to Lahore for the solution of their problems.

He said that New Pakistan housing programme has been launched for the provision of houses to low income families. This programme is a game-changer initiative which will help to promote various industries along with creation of new job opportunities, the chief minister concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress