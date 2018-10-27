Balochistan CM calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here Friday.

On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion. Both the chief ministers expressed the commitment to carry out concerted efforts for making a new Pakistan and reiterated that joint efforts will be made for the development of the country.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that people living in Balochistan are our brethren and we stood with them.The role of Balochistan is very pivotal in new Pakistan. The Punjab government will provide every possible support for prosperity of Balochistan province.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government has gifted establishment of cardiology centre and children’s hospital for the people of Balochistan in its current budget and funds will be provided on priority basis for these projects. Jam Kamal thanked Usman Buzdar for providing support.