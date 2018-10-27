Large number of dengue cases in rural areas: minister

ISLAMABAD: Announcing zero tolerate to any kind of negligence in provision of medical treatment to patients, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani assured that extensive measures are already being taken to control Dengue.

Speaking during a visit to the dengue ward of Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, where he examined the status of facilities being offered to patients, Kiani said maximum dengue cases this year were reported from the rural areas. “I visited the Tarnol Union Council, where disease has been contained and outbreak curtailed. Tireless efforts were made to control the outbreak by putting in manpower and diverting all available resources as very few cases have been reported so far from other union councils,” Kiani stated.

Tarnol was hard hit by dengue fever this year as it harbours labourers, contractors and large godowns of equipment junkyards and trash and heavy earth breaking machinery. Moreover, there were huge dumps of solid waste in this area with no system for disposal. Thirdly there is no regular water supply system in the area.

The community depends on intermittent supply of water mostly through water tankers, forcing them to store water in open water containers leading to dengue mosquitoes breeding. “Teams working in tarnol are looking into all these aspects to control the disease through active indoor and outdoor surveillance,” Kiani stated.

A spokesman of the Ministry of National Health Services said the Health Department of Islamabad is working on a two-pronged strategy to control dengue. The strategy involves social Mobilization through house-to-house visits by Lady Health Visitors to create awareness about preventive measures. Outdoor surveillance is also being carried out and water bodies are being treated with chemicals to destroy the dengue vector. For indoor surveillance, Lady Health Workers are making house to house visits in the community and looking for any probable breeding sites inside homes.