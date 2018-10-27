13 Punjab universities to get VCs till Dec: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hamayun has said that vice-chancellors of 13 public sector universities will be appointed not later than December this year. He said that his department was setting criteria to select vice-chancellors (VCs) well before the slot was vacated.

He was addressing at the concluding ceremony of the second international conference titled “New Trends in Natural Sciences: Public Health, Food, Nutrition & Safety” at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday. The event was organised by zoology and bio-technology departments of LCWU. The Students, scholars and faculty members from national institutions as well as from University College London, University of Sheffield, UK, and the University of Mississippi, USA and UAE participated in it. LCWU VC Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, Director Research Dr Shugfta Naz and Registrar Uzma Btool were also present.

Talking about the plan of a women medical college at LCWU’s Kala Shah Kaku Campus, he said, he would send the recommendations of Dr Farkhanda to the chief minister for approval. “PC 1 has been received and we will use all possible resources for the development of LCWU”, he added.

VC Prof Dr Farkhanda Manzoor said LCWU would start research on how to establish low-budget energy production plants. She said the university had set up an intermediate college to assure quality education. It will have its own building, principal and faculty members” she added.

In her address, Dr Shugfta Naz said that LCWU was publishing eight research journals. The other scholars participating in the event highlighted the contribution of biochemistry, molecular biology and biotechnology to human welfare.