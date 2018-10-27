Slams Indian establishment: Indian guns can’t halt Kashmiris’ freedom struggle, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Indian establishment cannot muzzle the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people through killings and the rightful struggle of Kashmiris cannot be suppressed through the gun.

In a message issued here Friday, the chief minister said that Indian policy of brute torture and cruelty has failed in occupied Kashmir. Depriving the Kashmiri people of their right of self-determination through illegal occupation is a blatant violation of human rights. Therefore, the international community should pressurise India to immediately stop the play of fire and blood in occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiri people are facing difficulties and cruelties for the sake of self-determination and despite state sponsored Indian terrorism, Kashmiris’ passion for freedom has not been weakened. The right of self-determination is a non-controversial part of international law but regrettably, the unarmed Kashmirisare deprived of this basic right.

He reiterated that the PTI government would continue to support the viewpoint of Kashmiris. I salute to the struggle of Kashmiris for the sake of self-determination and today is an occasion to remind the Kashmiris that they are not alone and Pakistani nation is standing with them, he concluded.