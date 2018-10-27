Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Top Story

SK
Sohail Khan
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt to bring whistle blower law to nab corrupt: Farogh Nasim

ISLAMABAD: The government Friday announced to bring a new anti-corruption law, aiming to wipe out corruption in the country as well as materialising its resolve to net people involved in malpractices.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Farogh Nasim, while addressing a press conference at his office, said that in order to end corruption, a whistle blower law is being introduced in the country. He said that Whistle Blower Protection and Vigilance Act 2018, a criminal law-related act, is being introduced in the country, adding that the government seeks the cooperation of the people in its anti-corruption drive.

“If work was not done on war-footing, the menace of corruption will further increase,” Farogh Nasim said, adding that soon it will be tabled in the parliament and the provincial governments should also fully support it and pass it form the assemblies. Sharing major points, the minister said any individual being the whistle blower can share information with an independent commission against any corrupt practices and his name will be kept secret besides the person will get an award of 20 percent of the recovered amount. He, however, said that there is a provision in the said law envisaging that if a whistle blower wants to mention his name, then he/she will have to give in writing in this regard.

Similarly, the minister said that if anyone was found disclosing the name of the whistle blower, he will be proceeded against in accordance to the provision laid down in the said Act. Likewise, if any whistle blower was found giving wrong information on mala fide intention, defaming anyone without any legal justification, he will also be proceed against in accordance to procedure laid down in the said law.

The minister said that although the law earlier enacted by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also effective, in order to further enhance and expedite the drive against the menace of corruption, this new law is being introduced.

Farogh Nasim said that an independent commission will first examine the information provided by the individual, probe it through the relevant circles and after authenticating and verifying the information, provided by the whistle blower, the commission will become a complainant and will file a reference with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as other investigation agencies to initiate trials of the accused in their respective jurisdiction of courts. Referring to the composition of the said independent commission, the minister said that it will be headed by a chairman and comprising two other members to be appointed either from the government or private sector, adding that strength of the commission could be increased if needed later keeping in view the workload.

The minister said the eligibility of the chairman of the commission will be judged by qualification, reputation as well as length of service, adding that the post will be filled on merit. In order to start work on immediate basis, there is a possibility that an existing body of the government could be assigned the task to commence its work as a provision is given in the said law. To a question, Farogh Nasim said the commission will be a centralised body having central power with no provincial bodies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress