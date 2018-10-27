Sat October 27, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Body formed to probe dismissal of KWSB’s ad-hoc staffers

A committee has been formed to investigate and settle the matter of hundreds of ad-hoc staffers of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) who were fired from service and have been protesting the move.

This was stated by Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Friday during his surprise visit to the KWSB’s head office to personally check the attendance of employees and officials. Ghani said that the three-member committee tasked with investigating the dismissal of ad-hoc employees would be chaired by the local government secretary and comprise the KWSB’s managing director and deputy MD Human Resources.

He claimed that ad-hoc employees had been dismissed from the service on court orders while later on some of them got themselves reinstated also through the court. Ghani said the committee would conduct a thorough inquiry in cases of all the ad-hoc staffers of the city’s water utility and would compile a report. A decision would be undertaken in light of the committee’s report while fulfilling all the legal formalities.

He said the PPP which is ruling in the province always stood for provision of employment opportunities to the masses as it never undertook any step to render people jobless. The minister said the party’s manifesto always stood for providing job opportunities to the poor and deserving masses. He said only those staffers associated with the local government agencies would stay in service who attend their duties on a regular and punctual basis.

