Strike at Children Hospital enters second day

Parents of many children admitted to Sindh Government Children Hospital North Nazimabad located near Nagan Chowrangi were compelled on Friday to shift their ailing children to other hospitals and clinics as doctors, paramedical staff and employees at the hospital continued their boycott of health services on the second consecutive day.

The hospital is being run by an Islamabad-based NGO, Poverty Eradication Initiative (PEI), under public private partnership. Doctors and staff at the hospital have gone on strike to protest against non-payment of salaries for the last several months. They have vowed to keep the facility closed until their dues are paid.

The out-patient department (OPD) and several other departments at the hospital remained closed on Friday morning due to the strike. The protesting staff locked the departments and held a demonstration at the hospital against non-payment of salaries. However, the medical superintendent of the Children Hospital, Dr Asif Zaman, claimed that the government restored the OPD services at the hospital on Friday and consultation services were provided to sick children by doctors of the health department.

The hospital staff stopped receiving salaries when the health department stopped providing funds to the PEI, accusing the NGO of misappropriation of funds. The department asked the PEI to provide justification of the use of previous funds or else it would not release any further funds.

Meanwhile, the protesting doctors, nurses and employees said they had nothing to do with the tussle between the provincial government and the NGO. They lamented that they were being deprived of their salaries and chanted slogans against both the provincial government and PEI.

Commenting on the situation, PEI Chief Financial Officer Ahmed Rashid said due to some objections, the provincial government had stopped funds to the hospital due to which the NGO was not able to run the hospital effectively and was also unable to pay salaries to the staff.

“As soon as our issue with the provincial government is settled, salaries to the staff would be paid”, he said.