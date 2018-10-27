Three bank agents who beat up citizen remanded into police custody

Three members of a private bank’s recovery team who allegedly tortured a citizen were remanded into police custody on Friday.

The judicial magistrate of District East) was informed that Nabeel, Kashif and Saqlain had allegedly tortured Ayaz, who once had obtained a loan from the bank. According to the complainant, who is a tailor, he had obtained Rs50,000 against installments and had paid eight installments. In spite of the payments, the three men summoned him and tortured him at a branch of the bank.

The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police registered cases against the recovery team members. The court granted two-day physical remand and directed the investigation officer to conduct an interrogation and bring the three to the next hearing.

Moreover, 12 men standing trial in street crime cases were sent to prison on judicial remand, and another 10 men accused of robberies were remanded into the police custody for interrogation. The police had arrested the 22 men in Korangi Industrial Area and Taimuria.