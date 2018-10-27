Sat October 27, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

PA speaker irked by delay in responses to 700 questions sent by lawmakers

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has expressed annoyance that hundreds of questions from lawmakers that are supposed to be taken up in the question hour of the upcoming sessions of House have remained unanswered despite the passage of several weeks owing to slackness on the part of the provincial departments regarding whose performance these queries were asked.

A recent letter sent by the secretary of the Sindh Assembly to the provincial chief secretary revealed that the assembly secretariat had sent more than 700 such questions from concerned lawmakers since August and out of these questions, so far answers of only 29 were received from the concerned provincial departments.

The letter titled ‘Delay in reply of assembly questions’ states: “I am directed by the Honourable Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Sindh to state that about more than 700 questions since August 2018 has been sent to the various departments for their timely reply within ten days as per requirements of the Rule 45 of the Rules of Procedure of Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

“In relation to this, the answers of only 29 out of 700 questions has been received by the few departments which clearly shows inordinate delay in submitting the answer to the said Assembly Questions by the (provincial) departments.

You are, therefore, requested to kindly issue strict orders/directives to all the Administrative Secretaries for inordinate delay and take appropriate steps for submitting answers of the pending questions to the Assembly Secretariat as the Assembly Session could be called at any time by the Government.”

