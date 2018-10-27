Rangers arrest eight suspects including target killer

Eight suspects, including an alleged target killer, were arrested by the Sindh Rangers on Friday during targeted operations in the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Rangers, the paramilitary force carried out a raid in the Hyderi area and arrested a man, Syed Zahid Hussain Rizvi alias Danish. The suspect is allegedly involved in multiple cases of targeted killings and has been associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

During a raid in Baloch Colony, the Rangers detained three suspects identified as Zeeshan alias Shani, Shahrukh alias Chippa and Faizan Zia alias Papi. They are allegedly involved in cases of burglaries and street crime.

A suspect, Ahsaan alias Sur, was arrested by the paramilitary force in Landhi. He has been accused of transporting illegal weapons. The Rangers apprehended three suspected drug peddlers, Aslam alias Amjad, Abdul Raheem and Kamran, in Chakiwara and Landhi.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized arms and narcotics and recovered stolen items from the suspects’ possession. The arrested men were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.