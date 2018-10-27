Hubco earns Rs3.124 billion in first quarter

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) earned Rs3.124 billion for its first quarter ended September 30, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs2.56, a bourse filing said on Friday.

Hubco earned Rs2.548 billion with EPS of Rs2.06 in the corresponding period a year earlier, a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) said.

Net sales of the company, however, decreased 34 percent year-on-year to Rs17.945 billion during the July-September quarter. The decline in sales was mainly due to 81 percent reduction in production from Hub power plant.

The production from Nowal and Laraib power plants also decreased by five percent and 37 percent, respectively. Furnace oil prices also increased 44 percent in the period under review.

Analyst Ahsan Arshad at Taurus Securities said sales fell due lower power generation.

“Total power generation plummeted by 67.8 year-on-year due to lower generation from furnace,” Arshad added. “Base plant generation dropped significantly by 80.7 percent year-on-year due to aforesaid reason.” Arshad added that average devaluation of 17.5 percent year-on-year in rupee depreciation against the dollar lifted the gross profit up by 15.8 percent in the quarter under review.

“However, in a negative surprise, the company has skipped the dividend payout indicating liquidity concerns amid piling up of receivables.”

Hubco’s finance cost increased 30 percent due to higher reliance on short-term borrowings and increased interest rates. The borrowings amounted to Rs1.3 billion in the July-September quarter compared to Rs1.07 billion a year earlier.

Indus Motors Q1 profit down 3.3pc

Indus Motor Company Ltd.’s (IMC) profit fell 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs3.5 billion for the first quarter of the current fiscal year of 2018/19, translating into EPS of Rs44.63.

Indus Motors earned Rs3.6 billion with EPS of Rs46.17 in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The automaker announced an interim cash dividend of Rs32.5 per share for the July-September quarter as compared to Rs30 a year earlier.

IMC said its profit declined mainly due to increase in cost of inputs on account of rupee devaluation against all major currencies.

“The market has witnessed a slowdown on the back of rising interest rates and restriction on non-filers from buying vehicles among other factors such as Eid holidays and consumer expectations of new models and variants,” the company said in a statement.

Analyst Mirat Hyder at Taurus Securities said gross margin for the quarter was down to 14.46 percent in the first quarter compared to 17.43 percent due to the rupee devaluation.

“The OEM’s (original equipment manufacturer) sales volumes grew 12 percent year-on-year (to Rs34.991 billion), lower than expected, with costs having accelerated 16 percent,” Hyder said.

Indus Motor Company said the increase in revenue represents change in sales mix and slightly improved volumes compared to the same period last year.

The completely knocked-down and built-unit sales of Indus Motor Company were up 1.3 percent to 15,560 for the quarter ended September 30 compared to 15,354 units during the same period last year.

FFC’s quarterly profit increases 69pc

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) recorded a significant 69 percent growth in its profit to Rs5.437 billion for the quarter ended September 30, translating into EPS of Rs4.27.

FFCL earned Rs3.224 billion with EPS of Rs2.53 in the corresponding quarter ended a year earlier. The company announced interim cash dividend of Rs1.80/share for the July-September quarter, which was in addition to interim dividends of Rs3.15/share already paid.

Finance cost declined 35 percent to Rs596 million from Rs923 million a year earlier. Other income was down 59 percent to Rs569 million in the quarter due to discontinuation of cash subsidy on urea.

Analyst Shankar Talreja from Topline securities said some key risks include decline in global urea prices, slower than expected urea sales and poor crop season.

SCB’s nine-month profit up 23pc

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited’s (SCB) profit increased 23 percent year-on-year to Rs7.773 billion for the nine months ended on September 30, translating into EPS of Rs2.01.

The bank earned Rs6.320 billion with EPS of Rs1.63 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The bank didn’t announce any cash dividend. SCB said overall revenue growth was five percent, “whereas client revenue increased nine percent year on year with positive contribution from transaction banking, financial markets and retail deposits”. “All businesses have positive momentum in client income with strong growth in underlying drivers,” it said in a statement. “This is evident from pickup in net advances, which grew eight percent since the start of this year.”