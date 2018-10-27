Telenor, foodpanda sign MoU

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan and foodpanda announced they will collaborate in marketing, operations, and cash management to offer exclusive discounts to their mutual customers in Karachi, Hyderabad, and other cities in the southern region.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Telenor Pakistan and food-panda in Hyderabad at the latter’s corporate launch event in the city, a statement said on Friday. As part of the agreement, Telenor subscribers in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Quetta who are first-time foodpanda users will be offered exclusive discount vouchers for their food delivery orders.

Telenor Pakistan VP Circle South Umair Mohsin said, “By forging such associations as the one with foodpanda, we aim to bring ease and excitement to everyday lives of our customers and help them take maximum advantage of their smartphones and super-fast Telenor data network.”

foodpanda Country Manager Noman Sikander Mirza said, “At foodpanda Pakistan, we continually aim to serve our customers better and expand our food delivery network. We hope that Telenor Pakistan customers will find the exclusive discount offers exciting and enjoy using our food delivery services.”

Presently, over 1,000 food-panda riders and restaurants are connected with Telenor Pakistan network with the two partners aiming to connect an additional 5,000 riders and restaurants in the next few months.

The partnership envisions utilisation of TelenorPakistan’s transformative digital financial services assets such as Easypaisa and QR Code technology for collection of cash from riders and customers in the future.