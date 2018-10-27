Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Competitive power, gas tariff hailed

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) on Friday appreciated the government for announcing regionally competitive power and gas tariff, which will help the industry boost exports and overcome the trade deficit and recurring financial crises.

Aptma Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan applauded the government’s vision, and said this government had fulfilled its commitment to the crisis-ridden exporting industry by announcing regionally competitive power and gas tariff.

Addressing a press conference, the chairman said it was a matter of satisfaction that the government has removed the uncertainty about power and gas tariffs by fixing them for a five-year period at globally competitive rates.

“The priority of the exporting sectors in gas allocation has been enhanced to second after domestic consumers,” he informed, and said this would ensure gas availability to the industry throughout the year. This, he said would also help in the revival of 30 percent closed textile units.

Aptma’s Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir said the government should announce long-term investment and growth policy so the industry could take new investment decisions for technology and value-addition.

He said the textile sector expected to double its exports from $13.5 billion to $27 billion in the next five years. This, he added would create 1.5 million new jobs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress