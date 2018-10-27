Competitive power, gas tariff hailed

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) on Friday appreciated the government for announcing regionally competitive power and gas tariff, which will help the industry boost exports and overcome the trade deficit and recurring financial crises.

Aptma Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan applauded the government’s vision, and said this government had fulfilled its commitment to the crisis-ridden exporting industry by announcing regionally competitive power and gas tariff.

Addressing a press conference, the chairman said it was a matter of satisfaction that the government has removed the uncertainty about power and gas tariffs by fixing them for a five-year period at globally competitive rates.

“The priority of the exporting sectors in gas allocation has been enhanced to second after domestic consumers,” he informed, and said this would ensure gas availability to the industry throughout the year. This, he said would also help in the revival of 30 percent closed textile units.

Aptma’s Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir said the government should announce long-term investment and growth policy so the industry could take new investment decisions for technology and value-addition.

He said the textile sector expected to double its exports from $13.5 billion to $27 billion in the next five years. This, he added would create 1.5 million new jobs.