SBP mops up Rs658.3bln from market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday mopped up from the money market Rs658.3 billion (Rs55.2 billion for three days and Rs603.1 billion for seven days) as reverse repo sale through its open market operation, a statement said.

Four quotes were offered for three-day mop up and 16 for seven-day mop up. The rate of return accepted for both categories of the operation is 8.45 percent/annum, it added.