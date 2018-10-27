Dysfunctional regulators root of all consumer complaints

LAHORE: The lax attitude of regulators penalises consumers of banking, internet, mobile services and pollution caused by industries and vehicles. Regulators are part of this society and are aware of distress, but look the other way on these violations.

Take the case of banking where an ATM cardholder can get cash from any bank branch. The consumer is not charged by its own bank, but if the ATM of another bank is used, there are service charges of Rs15 per transaction.

This is fair. But when cash is not be delivered by the ATM for any technical fault, the service charges are still deducted. Is it fair to charge service charges if the service required has not been provided?

Sometimes, the alien ATM processes the request and does not dispense the cash, but a receipt is generated by the ATM which shows that the amount has been deducted from the customer’s deposit.

Service charges are of course deducted. The customer is made to wait for one to two weeks to get that erroneous entry reversed.

Since the entry is reversed by the alien ATM again, the service charges are deducted. Then there are some ATMs where a notice appears on the ATM screen that there was a processing fault.

You take out the card and again proceed with a fresh request, and the cash is dispensed, but the customer is also charged service fee for the processing fault.

Is it a deliberate attempt by some banks to increase service charges without providing any service? State Bank of Pakistan as a regulator should streamline ATM services.

Another problem consumers face often is when a bank refuses to take a bill payment for some utility on the pretext that their “link is down”. It often takes several hours for the link to be restored.

One never knows whether it is a ploy to not take the bill or the system is genuinely down. The banks received bills manually in the past, and they can still do so to facilitate the customers.

The payment can be entered once the link is restored instead of forcing consumers to make multiple trips to the bank just to make a utility bill payment. Some bank branches in fact do that but why not all?

Efficiency and quality of service provided by the internet service providers (ISPs) also varies at different times in the day. Sometimes the internet is not available at all. If one lodges a complaint the service may or may not improve.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as a regulator must ensure that the services promised in the internet connection contract are provided to the subscribers. Sometimes the internet services remain suspended for weeks or a month despite several complaints.

Despite the suspended service, the bill sent by the ISP remains the same and has to be paid as well.

Same goes for mobile internet services. The data connections remain variable at different places in the same city.

It is so even in big cities like Karachi and Lahore. The PTA should ensure quality of all these services. Mobile phone connectivity is also suspect at many places even in big cities.

This also points to insufficient infrastructure installed by mobile operators. The mobile operators should inform the consumers of the sites where their signals are weak instead of issuing connections left and right.

Pollution is an even bigger problem. If you visit any industrial area of the country, you will find chimneys of several mills emitting thick smoke.

This is visible to ordinary citizens, but escapes the eyes of the officials of the environment protection departments. Similarly, if one drives along clean water channels, one will find factories after factories throwing their polluted water in those clean water channels.

This has been going on for decades without any strict action against such factories. It is no wonder under such circumstances that Pakistan has the highest incidences of waterborne diseases in the region.

In a similar way, traffic wardens are supposed to drive away from roads all the smoke emitting vehicles, but violators are seldom challenged.

Regulators have the right to penalise everyone who violates rules in spheres that come under their domain. However, there is no law to penalise the regulator if it fails in its regulatory duties.