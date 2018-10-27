Stocks spurt 2.33pc on financing hopes, strong valuations

KARACHI: Stocks saw yet another massive spurt on Friday as the rally that was set in motion by Saudi-succour the day before yesterday gathered a renewed momentum on more financial assistance promises, some robust results, and strong valuations, dealers said.

Salman Ahmad, head of equity sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said the hints that more funds were expected from the brotherly countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China boosted the sentiment.

“Assurances from the donor countries showed Pakistan is about to get out of the economic mess and the funding gap that took a huge toll on the stock market and the value of rupee,” Salman added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 2.33 percent or 924.54 points to close at 40,556.45 points’ level. KSE-30 Shares Index followed the suit with an increase of 2.84 percent or 541.28 points to end at 19,586.23 points’ level. As many as 396 scrips were active in today’s session, of those 278 moved up, 104 retreated, and 14 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 368.349 billion shares, compared with the turnover of 343.852 billion in the previous session.

Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks ended bullish led by scrips across-the-board on strong valuations, while investor speculations remained in blue chips stocks ahead of prime minister’s visit to China to prop up finances.

“Strong financial results in cement, steel, and energy sector, recovery in global crude oil prices, likely surge in foreign reserves, and remittances in the current fiscal year guided the stocks to a higher close,” Mehanti added.

The market during the first session moved both ways as there was no positive news which could change the pattern. However, following the opening of the second session, the market received news that a high-powered delegation from the United Arab Emirates has arrived to hold talks with the Finance Minister Asad Umar to explore investment possibilities.

Moreover, the sentiment further strengthened after the news that UAE is likely to extend $1 billion in financial assistance to Pakistan. The market closed on a three-week high as a result. On October 3, 2018, the market closed at 40560 points level. The stocks have recorded healthy gains for the last three days and scored more than 2800 points, despite a big selloff in Asian markets.

An analyst said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that all efforts would be done to reduce the cost of doing business and eradicate corruption sent positive signals to foreign investors. Foreign investors usually demands end of government red-tapeism or to be more precise jobbery/graft to help boost investment.

The sentiment cemented before the close of the market following reports that Chinese ambassador, in a press conference, has dropped clues about likely concessions in tariff lines and upfront foreign financial support package. The highest gainers were Nestle Pakistan, up Rs445.00 to close at Rs9445.00/share, and Rafhan Maize, up Rs258.75 to finish at Rs7458.75/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs127.00 to close at Rs2453.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs45.75 to close at Rs869.38/share.

Bank of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 53.514 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.16 to close at Rs12.12/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Aisha Steel Mills, recording a turnover of 12.269 million shares, and losing Rs0.78 to end at Rs11.38/share.