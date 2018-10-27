Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee maintained its downward trend for the second straight session against the dollar on Friday, traders said.

The rupee lost 22 paisas to close at 132.45/dollar in the interbank market. The local unit fell in its value in the open market, as well. The rupee ended at 132.30 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 131.70. Traders said the currency moved in the range of 132/132.45 due to normal demand for the greenback from the importers and corporate sector.