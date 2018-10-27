Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Business

SA
Shahnawaz Akhter
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salary taxes applicable in retrospective effect

KARACHI: Individuals drawing more than Rs2.5 million in salaries a year have to bear impact of higher taxation introduced through the mini-budget in retrospective effect from July 1, sources said on Friday.

The sources said a salaried individual drawing income above Rs208,333/month will face higher tax incidence as a result of changes introduced through an amendment into the Income Tax Ordinance 2001. They said those who fall in slab of taxable income will also pay the differentials from July 1 although the amendment was applied from October 10.

The sources said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already directed employers to recover the differential tax amounts.

An FBR official said the government has maintained first four slabs out of six slabs as introduced through Finance Act 2018, but the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Act 2018 enhanced tax rates and the slabs were increased to seven. “The changes to slabs revised for salaried and business individuals have been applicable from July 1,” an official at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said. The FBR said the amendment would not result in an increased tax incidence on salaried individuals who earn income up to Rs2.5 million or up to Rs208,333 per month.

The previous government revised the tax slabs, in the last budget of 2017/18, in order to facilitate the salaried class. The income threshold for salaried taxpayers remained at Rs400,000. However, a nominal amount of fixed tax was imposed at Rs1,000 for individuals drawing income between Rs400,000 to Rs800,000. An amount of Rs2,000 was fixed as tax for individuals with salary income between Rs800,000 and Rs1.2 million per year. The present government, however, presented its amended finance bill on September 18 and revised changes to the slabs for both salaried and business individuals. The government claimed that the changes would not affect the tax chargeability on the salaried class. FBR, however, said salaried individuals drawing income above Rs2.5 million to Rs4 million are liable to pay a fixed amount of Rs65,000 and another 15 percent of the amount exceeding Rs2.5 million. Prior to the change, the tax for the slab between income of Rs2.4 million and Rs4.8 million was fixed at Rs60,000 with additional 10 percent of the amount exceeding Rs2.4 million, effective from July 1, 2018. Similar changes have been introduced for remaining higher slabs of income. The FBR has issued formula for deducting income tax from salaried individuals for July to September.

The government said it has rationalised the tax concessions given to salaried and business individuals to generate an additional Rs27 billion as opposed to the previous government which provided Rs90 billion worth of reliefs to salaried and business individuals. The present government set an ambitious tax collection target of Rs4.435 trillion for the FBR for the current fiscal year of 2018/19, up more than 18 percent over the total collection of Rs3.751 trillion in 2017/18.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress