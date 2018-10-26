AJK superior judiciary celebrates founding day

MIRPUR (AJK): To mark the Founding Day, Chief Justice M Tabassum Aftab Alvi hoisted the state flag at the High Court building. Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiani, Justice Sadaquat Hussain Raja, Justice Ch Muhammad Munir and Justice Raza Ali Khan were present on the occasion.A large number of lawyers attended the ceremony. Addressing on the occasion, Justice Alvi said the Day holds great importance in the history of Azad Jammu and Kashmi.