October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Imran to visit China, UAE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake visit of five more countries in next six to eight weeks. Washington or any European capitals aren’t part of destinations which will be visited by him during these weeks.

Diplomatic sources told The News that the Prime Minister will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after returning from China in the second week of next month. He has been invited by the UAE President Khalifa Zayed bin Al-Nahyan.

The UAE ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Zanubi has worked very hard for scheduling the visit. It is likely that the UAE government would also provide Pakistan tangible assistance to overcome its economic difficulties, the sources said.

In between Prime Minister will visit to Malaysia next month on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahatar Muhammad. The capitals of Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan will also be his destinations before end of the year. He has been invited for the visits by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani and Afghan President Dr. Ashraf Ghani respectively. The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States or any other European country isn’t on card during the last two months of the year.

The US administration has yet to come to terms with the position Pakistan has been following for eradication of terrorism from the surface of earth. “Islamabad has serious reservations about the observations being expressed by US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on various occasions,” the sources added.

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

