Imran to visit China, UAE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake visit of five more countries in next six to eight weeks. Washington or any European capitals aren’t part of destinations which will be visited by him during these weeks.

Diplomatic sources told The News that the Prime Minister will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after returning from China in the second week of next month. He has been invited by the UAE President Khalifa Zayed bin Al-Nahyan.

The UAE ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Zanubi has worked very hard for scheduling the visit. It is likely that the UAE government would also provide Pakistan tangible assistance to overcome its economic difficulties, the sources said.

In between Prime Minister will visit to Malaysia next month on the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart Mahatar Muhammad. The capitals of Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan will also be his destinations before end of the year. He has been invited for the visits by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani and Afghan President Dr. Ashraf Ghani respectively. The sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States or any other European country isn’t on card during the last two months of the year.

The US administration has yet to come to terms with the position Pakistan has been following for eradication of terrorism from the surface of earth. “Islamabad has serious reservations about the observations being expressed by US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on various occasions,” the sources added.