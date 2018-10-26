Fri October 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

PPP objects to official passports for NAB officials

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday expressed serious reservations on allowing the facility of official passports to the officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) termed it official bribery.

“The NAB’s role was already creating doubts in the minds of people as the files of corruption of the top government members were in the locked cupboards in the NAB,” said the PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari. The PPP leader also expressed reservations on raising the power tariff and demanded its withdrawal.

Bokhari said the prime minister was threatening the NAB and now suddenly it has started blessings on it that has raised many questions. “At one hand, Niazi and company were threatening the NAB and on the other they are giving them bribe by allowing them official passports,” he said. He said the NAB has to prove its huge claims that it was being acting independently.

