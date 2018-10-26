Didn’t hear Imran’s address: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday avoided answering journalist's questions about Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation on the state TV a day earlier.

Nawaz appeared before the Accountability Court-II for the hearing of NAB references against him when he was asked about Saudi Arabia’s financial deal and PM Imran's address. "I seldom watch TV and did not listen to his address," Nawaz responded.

A day earlier, Imran had conveyed to the two major opposition parties, whose leaders have been facing corruption references, that they will not be given any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).