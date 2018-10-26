Pak edge out Malaysia 1-0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged out Malaysia 1-0 in a prelude to semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Thursday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. Both Pakistan and Malaysia had already qualified for the semifinals, and also virtually assured to face each other again in the last four stage Saturday.

Following barren first 52 minutes in the round robin league match, Pakistan managed to break the ice in the 53rd minute. After electrifying passes on a counter attack, M.Irfan Jr standing close to the goal expertly put it in. Malaysia hardly were seen going all out for an equalizer possibly preferring to reserve all their energies for the semi-finals.

Thus, Pakistan ended second in the round robin behind India, edging Malaysia to third slot on goal difference. Two sides will come across against each other again in the semifinal on Saturday. India will face Japan in the other semifinal.