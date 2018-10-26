SC orders inclusion of box for Sikh community in census form

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued directives for inclusion of a religion box for Sikh community in the population census form and directed the authorities concerned to submit compliance report.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a petition filed by the Sikh community seeking inclusion of a box for them in the population census. During the hearing, the elders of Sikh community submitted before the court that a separate religion box was not available to them in the population census form.

They contended that by getting their religion box in the census form, they will at least know the exact number of Sikhs across Pakistan and get recognition for their services. An additional attorney general informed the court that a box of religion is available on column 6 of the said form. The law officer submitted that a request has been made to National Database and

Registration Authority (Nadra) to provide data of Sikh community, adding that after getting the data, it will be included in the next population census. Meanwhile, the court directed to include box for Sikh religion in the next population census and disposed of the matter.