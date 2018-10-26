UAE set to have largest hybrid power project

DUBAI: World’s first and largest integrated hybrid power project combining landfill gas (LFG), solar and agro-products will be built in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to official, the power plant developer earmarked US$100 million investment to develop the LFG-Solar-Agro power plant. The UAE aims to invest Dh600 billion by 2050 to meet the growing energy demand.

The Gulf countries would require US$85 billion for the addition of 69,000 MW of generating capacity and another US$52 billion for transmission and distribution over the next five years This is the world’s first integrated hybrid landfill gas (LFG)-solar project that will also include an agro-product development component to make it a completely green and sustainable industry – in line with the UAE Government’s vision to promote green and sustainable economy.

With an investment outlay of US$100 million (Dh367 million), the project will generate up to 16 megawatt (MW) power to be supplied to the customers in Ras Al Khaimah. UAE Energy Plan for 2050 is targeting an energy mix that combines renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources to meet the UAE’s economic requirements and environmental goals.