Appeal for help

PESHAWAR: A man on Thursday asked the government, non-profit social welfare organisations and well-to-do persons to extend financial support to him for the treatment of his daughter who requires an immediate liver transplant.

A Class-IV (low-paid) employee at the Directorate of Archeology and Museums and a resident of the Talab Road in Peshawar, Muneer Khan said that his daughter Sawera Bibi,18, was diagnosed with a liver complication a few months ago.

He said that the doctors at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) advised her liver transplant. The man said the transplant was expensive and the total cost of the treatment was estimated at Rs3 million, which he could not afford. Those wished to help the patient can reach Muneer Khan on his cell phone no: 0301-886 1396.