Clean & Green Pakistan drive begins in Galiyat

ABBOTTABAD: “Clean and Green Pakistan” campaign was kicked off n Galiyat on Thursday.In this connection, the Galiyat Development Authority organized “National Cleanliness Campaign” at Galiyat with the slogan “ Clean Green and Caring Pakistan,” which was inaugurated in Kalabagh Air Base by DG of GDA, Base Commander Kalabagh, CEO Cantonment Board Abbottabad and the local community.

Students of various local schools of Galiyat also participated in the cleanliness drive. The participants stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness even after the end of the campaign as no diseases could flourish in a clean environment of these serene valleys.An awareness walk was also held.